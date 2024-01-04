Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Memphis 11-2, Tulsa 9-3

Memphis has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Memphis Tigers and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Donald Reynolds Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Tigers earned a 81-70 win over the Governors.

Memphis got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Nae'Qwan Tomlin out in front who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 15 rebounds. David Jones was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Tulsa scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Bulldogs 95-54 at home. The victory was familiar territory for Tulsa who now have four in a row.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 11-2 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Golden Hurricane, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Memphis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tulsa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Memphis shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by nine points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Memphis is a big 9-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Tulsa and Memphis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.