Who's Playing

Missouri State Bears @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Missouri State 7-3, Tulsa 5-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will be home for the holidays to greet the Missouri State Bears at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald Reynolds Center. The timing is sure in Tulsa's favor as the team sits on five straight wins at home while Missouri State has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

After soaring to 88 points the game before, Tulsa faltered in their match on Sunday. The contest between the Golden Hurricane and the Cowboys wasn't a total blowout, but with the Golden Hurricane falling 72-57 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Tulsa has scored all season.

Tulsa's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Tyshawn Archie, who scored 13 points along with five steals, and Carlous Williams who scored 11 points. Archie set a new season high mark in steals with five.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Tulsa struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Bears beat the Bearkats 69-60 on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Missouri State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Damien Mayo Jr., who scored 13 points along with three blocks. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Mayo Jr. has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Donovan Clay, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-3 record this season. As for the Bears, their win bumped their record up to 7-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tulsa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Missouri State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Tulsa was able to grind out a solid victory over Missouri State when the teams last played back in December of 2015, winning 70-61. Does Tulsa have another victory up their sleeve, or will Missouri State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Tulsa won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.