North Texas Mean Green @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: North Texas 12-9, Tulsa 12-9

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on ESPN Plus

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the North Texas Mean Green are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 7th at Donald W. Reynolds Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Tulsa and boy were they right. They were dealt a punishing 102-70 loss at the hands of the Owls on Saturday. Tulsa found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent.

The losing side was boosted by PJ Haggerty, who scored 25 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Less helpful for Tulsa was Cobe Williams' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, North Texas' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 60-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulls. North Texas didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, North Texas got a solid performance out of Jason Edwards, who scored 31 points.

The Golden Hurricane's loss dropped their record down to 12-9. As for the Mean Green, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-9 record this season.