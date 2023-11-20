Who's Playing

Current Records: SC State 2-2, Tulsa 3-0

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

What to Know

The SC State Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Donald Reynolds Center. SC State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Friday.

On Friday, the Bulldogs lost to the Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 89-72 margin.

Meanwhile, Tulsa had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They were the clear victor by a 72-52 margin over the Tigers.

Among those leading the charge was PJ Haggerty, who scored 20 points along with 5 steals. Isaiah Barnes was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Bulldogs' defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Golden Hurricane, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SC State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tulsa struggles in that department as they've been even better at 48 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

SC State took a serious blow against Tulsa in their previous meeting back in November of 2019, falling 78-47. Can SC State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tulsa has won both of the games they've played against SC State in the last 5 years.