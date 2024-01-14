Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Tulane 10-5, Tulsa 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Tulsa will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Donald W. Reynolds Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Tulsa's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell 84-76 to the 49ers.

Tulsa's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of PJ Haggerty, who scored 28 points along with five rebounds, and Cobe Williams who scored 18 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Tulane and FAU didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Thursday. The Green Wave lost 85-84 to the Owls on a last-minute free throw From Alijah Martin. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jaylen Forbes, who scored 28 points along with five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kevin Cross, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Golden Hurricane's defeat was their 16th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 9-6. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.3 points per game. As for the Green Wave, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 10-5.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Tulsa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tulane, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Tulsa's sizeable advantage in that area, Tulane will need to find a way to close that gap.

Tulsa skirted past Tulane 81-79 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Will Tulsa repeat their success, or does Tulane have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tulane is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Green Wave as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

Series History

Tulsa has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tulane.