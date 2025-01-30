Halftime Report

UAB is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 36-32 lead against Tulsa.

If UAB keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-8 in no time. On the other hand, Tulsa will have to make due with a 9-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: UAB 12-8, Tulsa 9-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Tulsa will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UAB Blazers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The Blazers took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Golden Hurricane, who come in off a win.

Tulsa will bounce into Wednesday's contest after (finally) beating Wichita State, who they had gone 2-8 against in their ten prior meetings. Tulsa came out on top against Wichita State by a score of 84-77 on Sunday.

Tulsa can attribute much of their success to Dwon Odom, who almost dropped a triple-double on 17 points, nine rebounds, and ten assists, and Jared Garcia, who went 6 for 10 en route to 22 points. What's more, Garcia also racked up three assists, the most he's had since back in March of 2024. Another player making a difference was Keaston Willis, who went 5 for 8 en route to 17 points.

Meanwhile, UAB unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Sunday. They suffered a bruising 100-77 defeat at the hands of Memphis. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Blazers have suffered since February 21, 2024.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Bradley Ezewiro, who went 6 for 9 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against UTSA last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Efrem Johnson, who earned 21 points in addition to two steals.

Tulsa's win bumped their record up to 9-11. As for UAB, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Tulsa has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Tulsa was dealt a punishing 83-51 loss at the hands of UAB when the teams last played on January 4th. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Tulsa was down 42-22.

Odds

UAB is a big 8.5-point favorite against Tulsa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

UAB has won both of the games they've played against Tulsa in the last year.