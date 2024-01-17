Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: UTSA 7-10, Tulsa 9-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the UTSA Roadrunners and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Donald W. Reynolds Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

After soaring to 101 points the game before, UTSA faltered in their game on Saturday. They took a 66-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the 49ers. UTSA has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, UTSA saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jordan Ivy-Curry, who scored 20 points, was perhaps the best of all.

UTSA struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Tulsa's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 94-87 to the Green Wave. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 159.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Despite their loss, Tulsa saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. PJ Haggerty, who scored 25 points along with five assists and five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Matt Reed was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 16 rebounds.

The Roadrunners have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-10 record this season. As for the Golden Hurricane, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UTSA hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.2 points per game. However, it's not like Tulsa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UTSA is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

Tulsa is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Hurricane as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

Tulsa won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.