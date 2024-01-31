Who's Playing

Wichita State Shockers @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: Wichita State 9-11, Tulsa 11-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tulsa is 2-8 against Wichita State since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Donald W. Reynolds Center. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Even though Rice scored an imposing 83 points on Saturday, Tulsa still came out on top. The Golden Hurricane narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Owls 85-83. The victory was just what Tulsa needed coming off of a 103-70 defeat in their prior matchup.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Tulsa to victory, but perhaps none more so than Cobe Williams, who scored 19 points along with six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of PJ Haggerty, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wichita State's eight-game losing streak finally came to an end on Sunday. They came out on top against the Mustangs by a score of 77-72.

Among those leading the charge was Dalen Ridgnal, who scored 11 points along with three steals.

The Golden Hurricane's victory ended a 17-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 11-8. As for the Shockers, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 9-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tulsa have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wichita State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Tulsa lost to Wichita State at home by a decisive 81-63 margin in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Will Tulsa have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Wichita State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Tulsa.