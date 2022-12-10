Who's Playing

Central Michigan @ Tulsa

Current Records: Central Michigan 4-5; Tulsa 2-6

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Central Michigan Chippewas at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Donald Reynolds Center.

The Golden Hurricane were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 76-72 to the Detroit Titans. Forward Tim Dalger wasn't much of a difference maker for Tulsa; Dalger finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, CMU entered their game against the Robert Morris Colonials on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. CMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 71-66 to Robert Morris.

Tulsa is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. If the Chippewas want to win Saturday, they will need to focus on stopping the Golden Hurricane's guard Sam Griffin, who had 20 points and five assists along with seven rebounds, and forward Bryant Selebangue, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Golden Hurricane are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.