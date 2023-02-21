Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Tulsa

Current Records: East Carolina 13-13; Tulsa 5-20

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane haven't won a matchup against the East Carolina Pirates since Jan. 30 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Tulsa and East Carolina will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Golden Hurricane were expected to have a tough go of it on Sunday, and that's exactly how things played out. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 76-53 to the Temple Owls. The top scorers for Tulsa were guard Sam Griffin (16 points) and forward Tim Dalger (15 points).

Meanwhile, the game between East Carolina and the SMU Mustangs on Sunday was not particularly close, with East Carolina falling 86-70. Guard Quentin Diboundje wasn't much of a difference maker for the Pirates; Diboundje played for 26 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

The losses put the Golden Hurricane at 5-20 and East Carolina at 13-13. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tulsa has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. East Carolina has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.20% percent of their shots, which is the 16th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tulsa have won ten out of their last 14 games against East Carolina.