Who's Playing

No. 3 Houston @ Tulsa

Current Records: Houston 12-1; Tulsa 4-7

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are 3-9 against the #3 Houston Cougars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. Tulsa and the Cougars will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center.

The contest between Tulsa and the Loyola Marymount Lions last week was not particularly close, with the Golden Hurricane falling 76-64. One thing holding Tulsa back was the mediocre play of guard Sam Griffin, who did not have his best game: he finished with 13 points on 6-for-14 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Houston at home against the McNeese State Cowboys last Wednesday as the team secured an 83-44 win. Houston can attribute much of their success to forward Ja'Vier Francis, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 13 boards.

Tulsa have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 20.5-point spread they are up against. Now might not be the best time to take the Golden Hurricane against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past eight consecutive games.

Houston's victory lifted them to 12-1 while Tulsa's defeat dropped them down to 4-7. We'll see if the Cougars can repeat their recent success or if Tulsa bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 19.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won nine out of their last 12 games against Tulsa.