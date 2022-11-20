Who's Playing

Murray State @ Tulsa

Current Records: Murray State 2-2; Tulsa 2-2

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will take on the Murray State Racers at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at HTC Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

It was close but no cigar for Tulsa as they fell 68-65 to the Charlotte 49ers on Friday. The top scorer for the Golden Hurricane was guard Sam Griffin (21 points).

Speaking of close games: MSU lost 71-69 to the Massachusetts Minutemen on Friday on a last-minute half-court bomb from UMass' guard Noah Fernandes with 0:01 left to play. The losing side was boosted by guard JaCobi Wood, who had 24 points along with five boards.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 2-2. Neither Tulsa (1-0 after losses) nor MSU (also 1-0) has made a habit of hanging their heads after losses this year, so another slip-up will be unusual territory for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.