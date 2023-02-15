Who's Playing

South Florida @ Tulsa

Current Records: South Florida 10-15; Tulsa 5-19

What to Know

The South Florida Bulls are 0-10 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane since March of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Bulls and Tulsa will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

The contest between South Florida and the Cincinnati Bearcats this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with South Florida falling 84-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding South Florida back was the mediocre play of guard Tyler Harris, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 96-52 bruising that Tulsa suffered against the UCF Knights this past Saturday. A silver lining for the Golden Hurricane was the play of forward Bryant Selebangue, who posted a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

The losses put the Bulls at 10-15 and Tulsa at 5-19. South Florida is 5-9 after losses this year, Tulsa 3-15.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tulsa have won all of the games they've played against South Florida in the last nine years.