Who's Playing
South Florida @ Tulsa
Current Records: South Florida 10-15; Tulsa 5-19
What to Know
The South Florida Bulls are 0-10 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane since March of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Bulls and Tulsa will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
The contest between South Florida and the Cincinnati Bearcats this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with South Florida falling 84-65 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding South Florida back was the mediocre play of guard Tyler Harris, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 96-52 bruising that Tulsa suffered against the UCF Knights this past Saturday. A silver lining for the Golden Hurricane was the play of forward Bryant Selebangue, who posted a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.
The losses put the Bulls at 10-15 and Tulsa at 5-19. South Florida is 5-9 after losses this year, Tulsa 3-15.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tulsa have won all of the games they've played against South Florida in the last nine years.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Tulsa 65 vs. South Florida 57
- Jan 29, 2022 - Tulsa 76 vs. South Florida 45
- Jan 06, 2021 - Tulsa 61 vs. South Florida 51
- Feb 15, 2020 - Tulsa 56 vs. South Florida 48
- Jan 05, 2019 - Tulsa 78 vs. South Florida 75
- Feb 18, 2018 - Tulsa 73 vs. South Florida 61
- Feb 04, 2018 - Tulsa 63 vs. South Florida 54
- Feb 23, 2017 - Tulsa 82 vs. South Florida 68
- Jan 21, 2017 - Tulsa 79 vs. South Florida 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Tulsa 84 vs. South Florida 74