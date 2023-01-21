Who's Playing

Tulane @ Tulsa

Current Records: Tulane 12-6; Tulsa 4-13

What to Know

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Tulane Green Wave and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 25 of 2020. Tulsa and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Donald Reynolds Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Golden Hurricane were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 79-76 to the SMU Mustangs. Despite the loss, Tulsa got a solid performance out of forward Bryant Selebangue, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Selebangue has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tulane suffered a grim 80-60 defeat to the Houston Cougars on Tuesday. Tulane's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Jaylen Forbes, who had 23 points.

Tulsa is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 3-13-1), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

The losses put the Golden Hurricane at 4-13 and the Green Wave at 12-6. Tulsa is 2-10 after losses this season, Tulane 5-0.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.65

Odds

The Green Wave are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Tulsa have won ten out of their last 15 games against Tulane.