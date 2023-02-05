Who's Playing

Wichita State @ Tulsa

Current Records: Wichita State 11-11; Tulsa 5-16

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers are 11-3 against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Wichita State and Tulsa will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET at Donald Reynolds Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Shockers came up short against the Houston Cougars this past Thursday, falling 70-61. Wichita State's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jaykwon Walton, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Golden Hurricane this past Wednesday, and boy were they were right. They have to be aching after a bruising 81-55 defeat to the Cincinnati Bearcats. One thing holding Tulsa back was the mediocre play of forward Tim Dalger, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Wichita State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-0-2 ATS in away games but only 10-10-2 all in all.

Wichita State is now 11-11 while the Golden Hurricane sit at 5-16. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Shockers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 14th in college basketball. Less enviably, Tulsa is 10th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 76.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Tulsa.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Shockers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Wichita State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Tulsa.