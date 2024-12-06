Halftime Report

TX A&M-CC and Lamar have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 42-33, TX A&M-CC has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

TX A&M-CC entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Lamar step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Lamar 2-5, TX A&M-CC 5-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Dugan Wellness Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

Dugan Wellness Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

TX A&M-CC is preparing for their first Southland matchup of the season on Thursday. They will play host again on Thursday to welcome the Lamar Cardinals, where tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET at Dugan Wellness Center. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

TX A&M-CC is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past Prairie View 109-74 on Saturday. The Islanders have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 21 points or more this season.

TX A&M-CC was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Prairie View only posted nine.

Meanwhile, Lamar can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They blew past Lady of Lakes, posting an 88-54 victory.

TX A&M-CC pushed their record up to 5-3 with the win, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Lamar, their victory bumped their record up to 2-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: TX A&M-CC has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Lamar struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

TX A&M-CC was able to grind out a solid win over Lamar in their previous matchup back in February, winning 75-61. Does TX A&M-CC have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lamar turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

TX A&M-CC has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lamar.