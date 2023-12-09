Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 5-5, TX A&M-CC 3-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The TX A&M-CC Islanders will be playing at home against the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Bank Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored TX A&M-CC last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Vaqueros by a score of 76-74.

Even though they lost, TX A&M-CC were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UT-Rio Grande Valley only pulled down a.

Meanwhile, Neb.-Omaha unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 87-58 bruising that the Red Raiders dished out on Wednesday. Neb.-Omaha was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Islanders have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season. As for the Mavericks, they bumped their record down to 5-5 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

Going forward, TX A&M-CC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: TX A&M-CC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Neb.-Omaha struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

TX A&M-CC is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

TX A&M-CC won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.