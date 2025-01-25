Who's Playing

Nicholls Colonels @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Nicholls 11-8, TX A&M-CC 13-7

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, TX A&M-CC is heading back home. They and the Nicholls Colonels will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Bank Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

TX A&M-CC is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Houston Chr. just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Monday. They took a 76-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Huskies.

Meanwhile, Nicholls was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 78-74 to Lamar. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Colonels in their matchups with the Cardinals: they've now lost three in a row.

TX A&M-CC's loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-7. As for Nicholls, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: TX A&M-CC has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Nicholls struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Going forward, TX A&M-CC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-1 against the spread).

Odds

TX A&M-CC is a 4.5-point favorite against Nicholls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Islanders as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nicholls has won 6 out of their last 10 games against TX A&M-CC.