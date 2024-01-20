Who's Playing

Current Records: Nicholls State 8-9, TX A&M-CC 10-7

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

What to Know

Nicholls State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Nicholls State Colonels and the TX A&M-CC Islanders will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Bank Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Monday, the Colonels had just enough and edged the Privateers out 78-75.

Meanwhile, the Islanders earned a 73-68 victory over the Lions on Monday.

The Colonels have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 8-9 record this season. As for the Islanders, their victory bumped their record up to 10-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Nicholls State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like TX A&M-CC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Nicholls State came up short against TX A&M-CC in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 78-74. Can Nicholls State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Nicholls State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against TX A&M-CC.