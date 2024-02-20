Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between TX A&M-CC and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Northwestern State 38-24.
If TX A&M-CC keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-10 in no time. On the other hand, Northwestern State will have to make due with an 8-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Northwestern State Demons @ TX A&M-CC Islanders
Current Records: Northwestern State 8-18, TX A&M-CC 15-10
How To Watch
- When: Monday, February 19, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
What to Know
TX A&M-CC is 8-2 against the Demons since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at American Bank Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact TX A&M-CC proved on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 86-63 margin over the Lions. With that win, TX A&M-CC brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.
Meanwhile, Northwestern State's game on Saturday was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They blew past the Cardinals 81-61. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Northwestern State.
The Islanders' win bumped their record up to 15-10. As for the Demons, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-18.
Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: TX A&M-CC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Northwestern State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given TX A&M-CC's sizable advantage in that area, the Demons will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking ahead, TX A&M-CC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.
Odds
TX A&M-CC is a big 10.5-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 139.5 points.
Series History
TX A&M-CC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.
- Jan 27, 2024 - TX A&M-CC 79 vs. Northwestern State 68
- Mar 08, 2023 - TX A&M-CC 75 vs. Northwestern State 71
- Feb 25, 2023 - TX A&M-CC 83 vs. Northwestern State 75
- Dec 31, 2022 - TX A&M-CC 65 vs. Northwestern State 59
- Feb 19, 2022 - TX A&M-CC 83 vs. Northwestern State 76
- Jan 29, 2022 - Northwestern State 90 vs. TX A&M-CC 76
- Jan 06, 2022 - TX A&M-CC 89 vs. Northwestern State 67
- Mar 11, 2020 - Northwestern State 79 vs. TX A&M-CC 62
- Jan 02, 2020 - TX A&M-CC 67 vs. Northwestern State 62
- Jan 09, 2019 - TX A&M-CC 62 vs. Northwestern State 61