Who's Playing

Northwestern State Demons @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: Northwestern State 8-18, TX A&M-CC 15-10

How To Watch

What to Know

TX A&M-CC is 8-2 against the Demons since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Both teams will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at American Bank Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact TX A&M-CC proved on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 86-63 margin over the Lions. With that win, TX A&M-CC brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State's game on Saturday was all tied up 34-34 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They blew past the Cardinals 81-61. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Northwestern State.

The Islanders' win bumped their record up to 15-10. As for the Demons, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-18.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: TX A&M-CC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Northwestern State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given TX A&M-CC's sizable advantage in that area, the Demons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, TX A&M-CC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 10.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

TX A&M-CC is a big 10.5-point favorite against Northwestern State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

TX A&M-CC has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern State.