Who's Playing
SE Louisiana Lions @ TX A&M-CC Islanders
Current Records: SE Louisiana 14-14, TX A&M-CC 18-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas
What to Know
SE Louisiana has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the TX A&M-CC Islanders will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Bank Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact SE Louisiana proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 77-67 victory over the Privateers.
Meanwhile, TX A&M-CC came tearing into Monday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Huskies by a score of 91-79.
The Lions are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-14 record this season. As for the Islanders, their victory bumped their record up to 18-10.
SE Louisiana came up short against the Islanders in their previous matchup back in January, falling 73-68. Can SE Louisiana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against TX A&M-CC.
- Jan 15, 2024 - TX A&M-CC 73 vs. SE Louisiana 68
- Feb 04, 2023 - TX A&M-CC 83 vs. SE Louisiana 72
- Jan 12, 2023 - SE Louisiana 85 vs. TX A&M-CC 82
- Mar 12, 2022 - TX A&M-CC 73 vs. SE Louisiana 65
- Feb 17, 2022 - SE Louisiana 83 vs. TX A&M-CC 74
- Jan 27, 2022 - TX A&M-CC 86 vs. SE Louisiana 71
- Feb 22, 2021 - SE Louisiana 78 vs. TX A&M-CC 75
- Jan 13, 2021 - SE Louisiana 76 vs. TX A&M-CC 63
- Jan 15, 2020 - SE Louisiana 62 vs. TX A&M-CC 56
- Jan 04, 2020 - SE Louisiana 84 vs. TX A&M-CC 80