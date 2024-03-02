Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: SE Louisiana 14-14, TX A&M-CC 18-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SE Louisiana has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the TX A&M-CC Islanders will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Bank Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 17 to 6 on the offensive boards, a fact SE Louisiana proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 77-67 victory over the Privateers.

Meanwhile, TX A&M-CC came tearing into Monday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Huskies by a score of 91-79.

The Lions are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-14 record this season. As for the Islanders, their victory bumped their record up to 18-10.

SE Louisiana came up short against the Islanders in their previous matchup back in January, falling 73-68. Can SE Louisiana avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against TX A&M-CC.