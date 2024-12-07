Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ TX A&M-CC Islanders

Current Records: SF Austin 5-4, TX A&M-CC 5-4

The TX A&M-CC Islanders' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the SF Austin Lumberjacks at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dugan Wellness Center. The Islanders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.3 points per game this season.

SF Austin is facing TX A&M-CC at the wrong time: TX A&M-CC suffered their first home loss of the season on Thursday and they're likely out for redemption. They took a 65-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cardinals. The contest marked the Islanders' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, SF Austin's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell just short of UT-Rio Grande Valley by a score of 68-65.

TX A&M-CC's loss ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 5-4. As for SF Austin, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 5-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: TX A&M-CC has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SF Austin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

TX A&M-CC came up short against SF Austin when the teams last played back in February of 2021, falling 80-68. Will TX A&M-CC have more luck at home instead of on the road?

SF Austin has won 7 out of their last 10 games against TX A&M-CC.