Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Alabama A&M 4-6, UAB 5-6

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UAB. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bartow Arena. The Blazers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.6 points per game this season.

UAB fought the good fight in their overtime match against Arkansas State on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 98-89 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Red Wolves. The loss hurts even more since the Blazers were up 57-30 with 17:39 left in the second.

UAB's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Yaxel Lendeborg, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Tyren Moore, who scored 22 points along with three steals. Moore continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last five games he's played.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 85-63 to Chattanooga. The Bulldogs were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

UAB now has a losing record at 5-6. As for Alabama A&M, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UAB has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UAB beat Alabama A&M 93-82 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Will UAB repeat their success, or does Alabama A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UAB is a big 20.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 21-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UAB has won all of the games they've played against Alabama A&M in the last 8 years.