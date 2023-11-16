Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Alcorn State 1-2, UAB 1-2

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

TV: ESPN Plus

After two games on the road, UAB is heading back home. They will take on the Alcorn State Braves at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. UAB has insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-2 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Sunday, the Blazers narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Terrapins 66-63.

UAB relied on the efforts of Alejandro Vasquez, who earned 14 points, and Eric Gaines, who earned 20 points along with 4 steals. Gaines is absolutely dominating the steal category: he's posted at least three every time he's taken the court this season.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State pushed their score all the way to 84 on Tuesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. The match between the Braves and the Red Wolves wasn't particularly close, with the Braves falling 100-84. Alcorn State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 18 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Blazers' victory bumped their record up to 1-2. As for the Braves, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UAB have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alcorn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Everything came up roses for UAB against Alcorn State in their previous matchup back in November of 2020 as the team secured a 99-50 victory. Does UAB have another victory up their sleeve, or will Alcorn State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UAB has won both of the games they've played against Alcorn State in the last 5 years.