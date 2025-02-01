Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Charlotte 8-13, UAB 13-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, UAB is heading back home. They and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bartow Arena. The Blazers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.1 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, UAB earned a 78-68 win over Tulsa.

Yaxel Lendeborg went supernova for UAB, dropping a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds. With that strong performance, Lendeborg is now averaging an impressive 10.1 rebounds per game. Another player making a difference was Bradley Ezewiro, who had eight points plus eight rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, Charlotte fought the good fight in their overtime game against Temple on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 90-89 to the Owls on a last-minute free throw From Jamal Mashburn Jr. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The losing side was boosted by Nik Graves, who earned 26 points along with eight assists. Those eight assists gave him a new career-high. Kylan Blackmon was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 19 points.

UAB is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a massive bump to their 13-8 record this season. As for Charlotte, they dropped their record down to 8-13 with the defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UAB has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7. Given UAB's sizable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

UAB came up short against Charlotte in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, falling 76-70. Will UAB have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UAB has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.