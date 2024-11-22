Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Longwood 5-0, UAB 3-2

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

The Longwood Lancers will face off against the UAB Blazers at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The Lancers will be coming into the contest with an undefeated record on the line.

On Tuesday, Longwood beat Binghamton 66-60.

Longwood smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask UAB). They took their matchup on Monday with ease, bagging a 109-64 victory over Auburn-Mont. With the Blazers ahead 49-30 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Longwood's win bumped their record up to 5-0. As for UAB, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Longwood has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 43.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.