Maryland Terrapins @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Maryland 1-1, UAB 0-2

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

TV: ESPN2

The UAB Blazers will face off against the Maryland Terrapins at 12:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Harrah's Cherokee Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored UAB last Friday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 77-76 to the Tigers. UAB has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, UAB had strong showings from Efrem Johnson, who earned 17 points, and Eric Gaines, who earned 18 points along with 4 steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 31.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Maryland found out the hard way on Friday. They fell just short of the Wildcats by a score of 64-61.

Maryland's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Jahmir Young who earned 18 points along with 7 assists.

The Blazers' defeat dropped their record down to 0-2. As for the Terrapins, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

Going forward, UAB is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They finished last season with a 14-16 record against the spread.

Maryland is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UAB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terrapins as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Injury Report for UAB

KJ Satterfield: Out (Thigh)

Injury Report for Maryland