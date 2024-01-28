Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Memphis 15-4, UAB 12-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

UAB will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The UAB Blazers and the Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Bartow Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Tuesday, the Blazers couldn't handle the 49ers and fell 76-70. UAB was up 20 in the first but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

UAB's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Alejandro Vasquez, who scored 13 points, and Javian Davis who scored nine points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Memphis last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Green Wave by a score of 81-79. The match was a 34-34 toss-up at halftime, but Memphis was outscored by Tulane in the second.

David Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 rebounds. Malcolm Dandridge was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with eight rebounds and eight blocks.

The Blazers' loss dropped their record down to 12-7. As for the Tigers, their defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UAB hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like Memphis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UAB came up short against Memphis in their previous meeting back in December of 2019, falling 65-57. Can UAB avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Memphis is a 4-point favorite against UAB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 159 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UAB.