Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Prairie View 1-6, UAB 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Panthers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Friday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the UAB Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bartow Arena. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.1 points per game this season.

Prairie View is headed into Friday's matchup after beating the impressive 166-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against TX A&M-CC. It's going to take some time for Prairie View to recover from the 109-74 bruising that TX A&M-CC dished out on Saturday. The Panthers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-30.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UAB last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-69 to Middle Tennessee.

The losing side was boosted by Yaxel Lendeborg, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. He is becoming a predictor of UAB's success: when he posts at least eight rebounds the team is 3-1 (and 1-4 when he doesn't). Efrem Johnson, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Even though they lost, UAB smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Middle Tennessee only pulled down 11.

Prairie View's defeat was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-6. As for UAB, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 4-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Prairie View hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.1 points per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

UAB is a big 24.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 170.5 points.

