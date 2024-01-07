Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: South Florida 8-4, UAB 9-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

South Florida has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The South Florida Bulls and the UAB Blazers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bartow Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Thursday, the Bulls earned a 76-68 victory over the Owls.

Jayden Reid was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 14 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kobe Knox, who scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, UAB had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.3 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Tuesday. Not to be outdone by the Roadrunners, the Blazers got past the Roadrunners on a last-second jump shot.

UAB can attribute much of their success to Yaxel Lendeborg, who shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 23 points and 15 rebounds. Lendeborg set a new season high mark in blocks with seven. Efrem Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

The Bulls pushed their record up to 8-4 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.8 points per game. As for the Blazers, their win bumped their record up to 9-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: South Florida have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

South Florida lost to UAB on the road by a decisive 80-65 margin when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Can South Florida avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UAB has won both of the games they've played against South Florida in the last 9 years.