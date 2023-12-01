Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ UAB Blazers

Current Records: Southern Miss 3-4, UAB 4-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UAB is 8-2 against Southern Miss since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The UAB Blazers will be playing at home against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET at Bartow Arena. UAB might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up ten turnovers on Tuesday.

After a string of four wins, UAB's good fortune finally ran out. They suffered a grim 81-60 defeat to the Cowboys. UAB didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Daniel Ortiz, who scored 20 points. Less helpful for UAB was Efrem Johnson's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Southern Miss can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 90-84 victory over the Panthers. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Southern Miss' 54-point performance the matchup before.

The Blazers' win lifted them to 4-3 while the Cowboys' loss dropped them down to 6-2.

Going forward, UAB is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. For those looking to play the spread, keep UAB's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-5 record against the spread vs Southern Miss over their last seven matchups.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UAB have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UAB is a big 9-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

UAB has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Southern Miss.