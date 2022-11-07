Who's Playing

Alabama State @ UAB

What to Know

The Alabama State Hornets and the UAB Blazers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Bartow Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Alabama State (10-21), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. UAB went 27-8 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 82-68 to the Houston Cougars in the first round.

A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hornets ranked worst with respect to turnovers per game last season, where the team accrued 15.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Alabama State, UAB was 21st best (top 6%) in takeaways, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 15.8 on average.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Alabama State will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Blazers are a big 26-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Blazers as a 22.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -115

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UAB have won both of the games they've played against Alabama State in the last eight years.