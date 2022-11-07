Who's Playing
Alabama State @ UAB
What to Know
The Alabama State Hornets and the UAB Blazers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Bartow Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Alabama State (10-21), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. UAB went 27-8 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 82-68 to the Houston Cougars in the first round.
A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Hornets ranked worst with respect to turnovers per game last season, where the team accrued 15.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Alabama State, UAB was 21st best (top 6%) in takeaways, finishing the 2021-2022 season with 15.8 on average.
Since the experts predict a defeat, Alabama State will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Blazers are a big 26-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Blazers as a 22.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -115
Series History
UAB have won both of the games they've played against Alabama State in the last eight years.
- Dec 21, 2019 - UAB 71 vs. Alabama State 63
- Nov 16, 2015 - UAB 72 vs. Alabama State 70