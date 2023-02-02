Who's Playing
Florida Atlantic @ UAB
Current Records: Florida Atlantic 21-1; UAB 15-7
What to Know
A Conference USA battle is on tap between the UAB Blazers and the #19 Florida Atlantic Owls at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Bartow Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
UAB didn't have too much trouble with the Rice Owls on the road on Saturday as they won 70-52.
Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic was able to grind out a solid win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday, winning 70-63. Florida Atlantic's guard Brandon Weatherspoon filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points along with six boards. Weatherspoon had some trouble finding his footing against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Blazers are expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
UAB was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 88-86 to Florida Atlantic. Maybe UAB will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $11.49
Odds
The Blazers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UAB have won ten out of their last 12 games against Florida Atlantic.
- Jan 05, 2023 - Florida Atlantic 88 vs. UAB 86
- Mar 10, 2022 - UAB 80 vs. Florida Atlantic 66
- Jan 15, 2022 - UAB 76 vs. Florida Atlantic 65
- Feb 22, 2020 - Florida Atlantic 65 vs. UAB 58
- Jan 18, 2020 - UAB 68 vs. Florida Atlantic 65
- Jan 03, 2019 - UAB 67 vs. Florida Atlantic 50
- Mar 07, 2018 - UAB 83 vs. Florida Atlantic 72
- Jan 04, 2018 - UAB 75 vs. Florida Atlantic 44
- Mar 02, 2017 - UAB 79 vs. Florida Atlantic 59
- Jan 19, 2017 - UAB 80 vs. Florida Atlantic 78
- Mar 05, 2016 - UAB 73 vs. Florida Atlantic 70
- Feb 06, 2016 - UAB 104 vs. Florida Atlantic 67