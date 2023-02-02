Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ UAB

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 21-1; UAB 15-7

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the UAB Blazers and the #19 Florida Atlantic Owls at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Bartow Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

UAB didn't have too much trouble with the Rice Owls on the road on Saturday as they won 70-52.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic was able to grind out a solid win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday, winning 70-63. Florida Atlantic's guard Brandon Weatherspoon filled up the stat sheet, picking up 14 points along with six boards. Weatherspoon had some trouble finding his footing against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders last Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Blazers are expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

UAB was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting last month as they fell 88-86 to Florida Atlantic. Maybe UAB will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $11.49

Odds

The Blazers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UAB have won ten out of their last 12 games against Florida Atlantic.