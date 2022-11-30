Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ UAB

Current Records: Jacksonville 3-1; UAB 5-1

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Bartow Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Dolphins have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Campbell Fighting Camels last Wednesday. Jacksonville was the clear victor by a 64-43 margin over Campbell. Jacksonville got double-digit scores from four players: guard Kevion Nolan (20), guard Jordan Davis (10), forward Mike Marsh (10), and guard Dylan O'Hearn (10).

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for the UAB Blazers at home against the Rhodes Lynx this past Saturday as the squad secured a 110-53 win.

The wins brought Jacksonville up to 3-1 and UAB to 5-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Dolphins come into the game boasting the sixth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 52.3. But the Blazers enter the matchup with 94.2 points per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Series History

UAB won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.