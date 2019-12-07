How to watch UAB vs. Memphis: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch UAB vs. Memphis basketball game
Who's Playing
UAB (home) vs. No. 15 Memphis (away)
Current Records: UAB 4-3; Memphis 7-1
What to Know
The #15 Memphis Tigers are packing up and heading on the road for their first away matchup this season. They face off against the UAB Blazers on Saturday at Bartow Arena at 5:30 p.m. ET. Memphis is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 17 turnovers, the Tigers took down the Bradley Braves 71-56. Four players on Memphis scored in the double digits: G Alex Lomax (17), G Boogie Ellis (12), G Tyler Harris (10), and F D.J. Jeffries (10).
Meanwhile, UAB also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (23) and lost 67-57 to the Texas Longhorns.
Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Memphis' win lifted them to 7-1 while UAB's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. We'll see if Memphis can repeat their recent success or if UAB bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Blazers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won two out of their last three games against UAB.
- Dec 08, 2018 - Memphis 94 vs. UAB 76
- Nov 30, 2017 - UAB 71 vs. Memphis 56
- Dec 10, 2016 - Memphis 62 vs. UAB 55
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Duke rallies vs. Va. Tech
The Blue Devils have won three straight games since losing to Stephen. F. Austin
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech game 10,000...
-
Gators' court to bear Donovan's name
The Gators are naming their basketball court after Donovan, the two-time title-winning former...
-
Women's hoops power rankings: OSU No. 1
The Beavers take the top spot away from Oregon after the Ducks fall from the top spot after...
-
Podcast: Surprising DePaul is 9-0
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss lopsided losses for Virginia and North Carolina
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 UL faces Pitt
Chris Mack's Cardinals are 8-0 and coming off of a big win over Michigan
-
Ohio State throttles UNC in Chapel Hill
Ohio State passed its first big road test of the season with flying colors against UNC in a...
-
Michigan State vs. Duke live updates
Vernon Carey's 26 points paced the Blue Devils in an easy road victory over the Spartans