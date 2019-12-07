How to watch UAB vs. Memphis: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

UAB (home) vs. No. 15 Memphis (away)

Current Records: UAB 4-3; Memphis 7-1

What to Know

The #15 Memphis Tigers are packing up and heading on the road for their first away matchup this season. They face off against the UAB Blazers on Saturday at Bartow Arena at 5:30 p.m. ET. Memphis is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 17 turnovers, the Tigers took down the Bradley Braves 71-56. Four players on Memphis scored in the double digits: G Alex Lomax (17), G Boogie Ellis (12), G Tyler Harris (10), and F D.J. Jeffries (10).

Meanwhile, UAB also played a contest with a lot of turnovers (23) and lost 67-57 to the Texas Longhorns.

Memphis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Memphis' win lifted them to 7-1 while UAB's defeat dropped them down to 4-3. We'll see if Memphis can repeat their recent success or if UAB bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Blazers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

Series History

Memphis have won two out of their last three games against UAB.