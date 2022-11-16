Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ UAB

Current Records: Presbyterian 1-2; UAB 1-1

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose are on the road again Wednesday and play against the UAB Blazers at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 16 at Bartow Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Presbyterian has to be aching after a bruising 77-57 loss to the East Carolina Pirates this past Saturday. Four players on the Blue Hose scored in the double digits: Terrell Ard, Jr. (13), Marquis Barnett (11), Owen McCormack (11), and Crosby James (10).

Meanwhile, UAB came up short against the Toledo Rockets last week, falling 93-85.

Presbyterian have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 21.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Presbyterian at 1-2 and UAB at 1-1. A pair of last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Blue Hose have only been able to knock down 37.70% percent of their shots, which is the seventh lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Blazers' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Blazers are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Blue Hose, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blazers as a 20.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.