Who's Playing
Rice @ UAB
Current Records: Rice 17-10; UAB 20-8
What to Know
The UAB Blazers are 9-2 against the Rice Owls since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Blazers and Rice will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bartow Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
UAB didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners this past Saturday, but they still walked away with an 83-78 win.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Rice beat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 83-77 this past Saturday.
UAB is now 20-8 while Rice sits at 17-10. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Blazers come into the game boasting the 13th most points per game in college basketball at 82.1. The Owls are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 29th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 78.9 on average. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
Series History
UAB have won nine out of their last 11 games against Rice.
- Jan 28, 2023 - UAB 70 vs. Rice 52
- Feb 17, 2022 - UAB 92 vs. Rice 68
- Jan 08, 2022 - Rice 85 vs. UAB 80
- Mar 11, 2021 - UAB 73 vs. Rice 60
- Jan 23, 2021 - UAB 86 vs. Rice 74
- Jan 22, 2021 - UAB 78 vs. Rice 68
- Feb 06, 2020 - Rice 86 vs. UAB 72
- Jan 26, 2019 - UAB 89 vs. Rice 86
- Feb 10, 2018 - UAB 61 vs. Rice 56
- Jan 07, 2017 - UAB 88 vs. Rice 81
- Jan 21, 2016 - UAB 82 vs. Rice 70