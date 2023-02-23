Who's Playing

Rice @ UAB

Current Records: Rice 17-10; UAB 20-8

What to Know

The UAB Blazers are 9-2 against the Rice Owls since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Blazers and Rice will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bartow Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

UAB didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners this past Saturday, but they still walked away with an 83-78 win.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Rice beat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 83-77 this past Saturday.

UAB is now 20-8 while Rice sits at 17-10. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Blazers come into the game boasting the 13th most points per game in college basketball at 82.1. The Owls are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 29th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 78.9 on average. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UAB have won nine out of their last 11 games against Rice.