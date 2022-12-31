Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ UAB

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 6-7; UAB 11-2

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners lost both of their matches to the UAB Blazers last season on scores of 59-87 and 56-68, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Roadrunners are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against UAB at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Bartow Arena. UAB will be strutting in after a win while Texas-San Antonio will be stumbling in from a loss.

Texas-San Antonio was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 91-69 defeat to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the Texas-El Paso Miners typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday UAB proved too difficult a challenge. The Blazers snuck past the Miners with a 79-73 victory.

The Roadrunners are now 6-7 while UAB sits at 11-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas-San Antonio has only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UAB's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 86.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UAB have won eight out of their last 13 games against Texas-San Antonio.