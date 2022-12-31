Who's Playing
Texas-San Antonio @ UAB
Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 6-7; UAB 11-2
What to Know
The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners lost both of their matches to the UAB Blazers last season on scores of 59-87 and 56-68, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Roadrunners are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against UAB at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Bartow Arena. UAB will be strutting in after a win while Texas-San Antonio will be stumbling in from a loss.
Texas-San Antonio was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 91-69 defeat to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, the Texas-El Paso Miners typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday UAB proved too difficult a challenge. The Blazers snuck past the Miners with a 79-73 victory.
The Roadrunners are now 6-7 while UAB sits at 11-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas-San Antonio has only been able to knock down 40.80% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. UAB's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank fifth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 86.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Bartow Arena -- Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UAB have won eight out of their last 13 games against Texas-San Antonio.
- Feb 24, 2022 - UAB 68 vs. Texas-San Antonio 56
- Jan 01, 2022 - UAB 87 vs. Texas-San Antonio 59
- Feb 27, 2021 - Texas-San Antonio 96 vs. UAB 79
- Feb 26, 2021 - UAB 64 vs. Texas-San Antonio 57
- Mar 11, 2020 - UAB 74 vs. Texas-San Antonio 69
- Mar 01, 2020 - Texas-San Antonio 66 vs. UAB 59
- Jan 30, 2020 - UAB 76 vs. Texas-San Antonio 68
- Mar 14, 2019 - UAB 85 vs. Texas-San Antonio 76
- Mar 03, 2019 - Texas-San Antonio 76 vs. UAB 70
- Jan 19, 2019 - UAB 83 vs. Texas-San Antonio 73
- Jan 27, 2018 - Texas-San Antonio 82 vs. UAB 70
- Feb 04, 2017 - Texas-San Antonio 82 vs. UAB 67
- Jan 07, 2016 - UAB 104 vs. Texas-San Antonio 82