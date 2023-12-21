Who's Playing

Cal Merced Bobcats @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: Cal Merced 0-1, UC Davis 4-6

The Cal Merced Bobcats will head out on the road to face off against the UC Davis Aggies at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at University Credit Union Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Cal Merced's recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in November after their third straight loss dating back to last season. They fell 76-69 to the Highlanders. Cal Merced has struggled against UC Riverside recently, as their match back in November was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UC Davis last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 73-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Grizzlies.

The Bobcats' defeat was their third straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-1. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.0 points per game. As for the Aggies, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season.

Cal Merced took a serious blow against UC Davis in their previous matchup back in December of 2021, falling 81-40. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Cal Merced was down 42-18.

Series History

UC Davis won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.