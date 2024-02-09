Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between UC Davis and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead CS Fullerton 36-25.
If UC Davis keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-8 in no time. On the other hand, CS Fullerton will have to make due with an 11-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
CS Fullerton Titans @ UC Davis Aggies
Current Records: CS Fullerton 11-11, UC Davis 14-8
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
After two games on the road, UC Davis is heading back home. They and the CS Fullerton Titans will face off in a Big West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at University Credit Union Center. CS Fullerton took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on UC Davis, who comes in off a win.
Last Saturday, the Aggies beat the Mustangs 59-52.
Meanwhile, CS Fullerton unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 76-68 to the Warriors. CS Fullerton didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Aggies are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-8 record this season. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 11-11.
Looking forward, UC Davis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: UC Davis is playing as the favorites at home, but their 2-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
UC Davis skirted past the Titans 67-65 in their previous meeting back in January. Does UC Davis have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Titans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
UC Davis is a solid 6.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 6-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 133.5 points.
Series History
CS Fullerton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.
- Jan 18, 2024 - UC Davis 67 vs. CS Fullerton 65
- Jan 14, 2023 - UC Davis 83 vs. CS Fullerton 79
- Mar 10, 2022 - CS Fullerton 73 vs. UC Davis 55
- Mar 05, 2022 - CS Fullerton 62 vs. UC Davis 59
- Jan 27, 2022 - CS Fullerton 74 vs. UC Davis 58
- Feb 08, 2020 - UC Davis 87 vs. CS Fullerton 81
- Jan 22, 2020 - CS Fullerton 78 vs. UC Davis 74
- Mar 14, 2019 - CS Fullerton 75 vs. UC Davis 71
- Mar 02, 2019 - UC Davis 66 vs. CS Fullerton 59
- Feb 21, 2019 - CS Fullerton 62 vs. UC Davis 58