Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UC Davis and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead CS Fullerton 36-25.

If UC Davis keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-8 in no time. On the other hand, CS Fullerton will have to make due with an 11-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: CS Fullerton 11-11, UC Davis 14-8

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, UC Davis is heading back home. They and the CS Fullerton Titans will face off in a Big West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at University Credit Union Center. CS Fullerton took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on UC Davis, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Aggies beat the Mustangs 59-52.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell 76-68 to the Warriors. CS Fullerton didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Aggies are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-8 record this season. As for the Titans, their loss dropped their record down to 11-11.

Looking forward, UC Davis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: UC Davis is playing as the favorites at home, but their 2-6 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

UC Davis skirted past the Titans 67-65 in their previous meeting back in January. Does UC Davis have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Titans turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UC Davis is a solid 6.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Series History

CS Fullerton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.