Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: CSNorthridge 12-3, UC Davis 8-7

How To Watch

What to Know

CSNorthridge is 2-8 against UC Davis since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at University Credit Union Center. CSNorthridge will be looking to extend their current seven-game winning streak.

Last Saturday, CSNorthridge's game was all tied up 37-37 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 76-66 win over the Warriors.

Meanwhile, UC Davis fought the good fight in their overtime match against UC Irvine on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Anteaters by a score of 74-71. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UC Davis in their matchups with UC Irvine: they've now lost seven in a row.

The Matadors have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season. As for the Aggies, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-7.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: CSNorthridge have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.5 rebounds per game (they're ranked fourth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for UC Davis, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given CSNorthridge's sizeable advantage in that area, UC Davis will need to find a way to close that gap.

CSNorthridge is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a eight game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

UC Davis is a 5-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Davis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.