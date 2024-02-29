Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: Hawaii 16-12, UC Davis 16-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the Hawaii Warriors and the UC Davis Aggies are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 29th at University Credit Union Center. Hawaii will be strutting in after a win while the Aggies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Sunday, the Warriors earned a 73-65 win over the Beach.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for UC Davis, but boy were they wrong. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 75-56 to the Roadrunners.

The Warriors' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-12. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.3 points per game. As for the Aggies, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 16-12 record this season.

Hawaii will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 2.5-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Hawaii is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Hawaii strolled past the Aggies in their previous matchup on February 11th by a score of 87-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Hawaii since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UC Davis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Hawaii has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.