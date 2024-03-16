Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: LBSU 18-14, UC Davis 19-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center -- Henderson, Nevada TV: ESPN2

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies and the LBSU Beach are set to clash at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dollar Loan Center in a Big West postseason contest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

UC Davis entered their tilt with Hawaii with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Aggies skirted past the Warriors 68-65. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory UC Davis has posted since January 20th.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead UC Davis to victory, but perhaps none more so than Elijah Pepper, who scored 25 points. That makes it three consecutive games in which Pepper has scored at least a third of UC Davis' points. Another player making a difference was Kane Milling, who scored 14 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, LBSU earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Friday. They managed a 83-79 victory over the Anteaters. The win made it back-to-back wins for LBSU.

Jadon Jones and Aboubacar Traore were among the main playmakers for LBSU as the former almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds and the latter scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Jones didn't help LBSU's cause all that much against UC Riverside on Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Lassina Traore, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds.

The Aggies are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 20-12 record this season. As for the Beach, their victory bumped their record up to 20-14.

UC Davis is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

UC Davis beat LBSU 88-78 when the teams last played on Saturday. Will UC Davis repeat their success, or does LBSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UC Davis is a slight 2-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

UC Davis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LBSU.