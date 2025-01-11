Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: LBSU 6-10, UC Davis 9-7

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

What to Know

UC Davis and LBSU are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big West battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Credit Union Center. The Aggies will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

UC Davis is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against CS Fullerton by a score of 63-53 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, LBSU lost to Cal-Baker. on the road by a decisive 80-65 margin on Saturday. The Beach have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

LBSU struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Cal-Baker. pulled down 19.

UC Davis' victory bumped their record up to 9-7. As for LBSU, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 6-10.

Looking ahead, UC Davis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when expected to win.

UC Davis came up short against LBSU in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 74-70. Will UC Davis have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UC Davis is a 5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

UC Davis and LBSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.