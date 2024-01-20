Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: UC Irvine 13-5, UC Davis 11-7

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Irvine Anteaters and the UC Davis Aggies are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at University Credit Union Center. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as UC Irvine comes in on six and UC Davis on three.

On Thursday, the Anteaters beat the Tritons 76-65.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Thursday the Aggies sidestepped the Titans for a 67-65 victory. Having forecasted a close victory for UC Davis, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Anteaters' win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.1 points per game. As for the Aggies, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 11-7 record this season.

UC Irvine came out on top in a nail-biter against UC Davis in their previous matchup two weeks ago, sneaking past 74-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for UC Irvine since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.