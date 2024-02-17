Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: UC Riverside 11-15, UC Davis 15-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UC Davis Aggies and the UC Riverside Highlanders will face off in a Big West clash at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at University Credit Union Center.

The point spread may have favored UC Davis on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Beach. UC Davis has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, UC Riverside waltzed into their game on Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with an 81-73 win over the Titans.

The Aggies' defeat dropped their record down to 15-10. As for the Highlanders, their win ended a 12-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-15.

UC Davis took their win against the Highlanders when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 83-63. With UC Davis ahead 41-22 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Series History

UC Riverside has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.