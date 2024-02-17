Who's Playing
UC Riverside Highlanders @ UC Davis Aggies
Current Records: UC Riverside 11-15, UC Davis 15-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The UC Davis Aggies and the UC Riverside Highlanders will face off in a Big West clash at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at University Credit Union Center.
The point spread may have favored UC Davis on Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 78-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Beach. UC Davis has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Meanwhile, UC Riverside waltzed into their game on Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with an 81-73 win over the Titans.
The Aggies' defeat dropped their record down to 15-10. As for the Highlanders, their win ended a 12-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-15.
UC Davis took their win against the Highlanders when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 83-63. With UC Davis ahead 41-22 at the half, the match was all but over already.
Series History
UC Riverside has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.
- Jan 04, 2024 - UC Davis 83 vs. UC Riverside 63
- Mar 09, 2023 - UC Riverside 68 vs. UC Davis 52
- Feb 09, 2023 - UC Riverside 72 vs. UC Davis 65
- Jan 19, 2023 - UC Riverside 74 vs. UC Davis 72
- Feb 01, 2022 - UC Davis 65 vs. UC Riverside 60
- Mar 07, 2020 - UC Riverside 66 vs. UC Davis 61
- Jan 09, 2020 - UC Riverside 65 vs. UC Davis 59
- Mar 09, 2019 - UC Riverside 71 vs. UC Davis 70
- Feb 02, 2019 - UC Davis 84 vs. UC Riverside 71
- Mar 08, 2018 - UC Davis 70 vs. UC Riverside 66