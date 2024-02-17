Who's Playing
UC Riverside Highlanders @ UC Davis Aggies
Current Records: UC Riverside 11-15, UC Davis 15-10
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California
- Ticket Cost: $24.15
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Riverside Highlanders and the UC Davis Aggies are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at University Credit Union Center. UC Riverside will be strutting in after a win while the Aggies will be stumbling in from a defeat.
UC Riverside waltzed into their match on Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Titans by a score of 81-73.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UC Davis last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Beach 78-74. UC Davis has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Highlanders' victory ended a 12-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-15. As for the Aggies, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-10.
UC Riverside will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the five-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: UC Riverside is playing on the road, but their 5-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
UC Riverside might still be hurting after the devastating 83-63 defeat they got from the Aggies in their previous meeting back in January. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point UC Riverside was down 41-22.
Odds
UC Davis is a 5-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 143 points.
Series History
UC Riverside has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.
- Jan 04, 2024 - UC Davis 83 vs. UC Riverside 63
- Mar 09, 2023 - UC Riverside 68 vs. UC Davis 52
- Feb 09, 2023 - UC Riverside 72 vs. UC Davis 65
- Jan 19, 2023 - UC Riverside 74 vs. UC Davis 72
- Feb 01, 2022 - UC Davis 65 vs. UC Riverside 60
- Mar 07, 2020 - UC Riverside 66 vs. UC Davis 61
- Jan 09, 2020 - UC Riverside 65 vs. UC Davis 59
- Mar 09, 2019 - UC Riverside 71 vs. UC Davis 70
- Feb 02, 2019 - UC Davis 84 vs. UC Riverside 71
- Mar 08, 2018 - UC Davis 70 vs. UC Riverside 66