UC Riverside Highlanders @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: UC Riverside 11-15, UC Davis 15-10

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Riverside Highlanders and the UC Davis Aggies are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at University Credit Union Center. UC Riverside will be strutting in after a win while the Aggies will be stumbling in from a defeat.

UC Riverside waltzed into their match on Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Titans by a score of 81-73.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UC Davis last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Beach 78-74. UC Davis has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Highlanders' victory ended a 12-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-15. As for the Aggies, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-10.

UC Riverside will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the five-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: UC Riverside is playing on the road, but their 5-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

UC Riverside might still be hurting after the devastating 83-63 defeat they got from the Aggies in their previous meeting back in January. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point UC Riverside was down 41-22.

Odds

UC Davis is a 5-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

UC Riverside has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.