UC San Diego Tritons @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: UC San Diego 13-7, UC Davis 12-7

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

UC San Diego has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UC San Diego Tritons and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Credit Union Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Thursday, the Tritons escaped with a win against the Highlanders by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65.

Meanwhile, UC Davis had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Anteaters and snuck past 54-52. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points UC Davis has scored all year.

The Tritons pushed their record up to 13-7 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Aggies, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UC San Diego haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. It's a different story for UC Davis, though, as they've been averaging 14.4 turnovers per game. Given UC San Diego's sizeable advantage in that area, UC Davis will need to find a way to close that gap.

UC San Diego came up short against UC Davis in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 76-66. Can UC San Diego avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

UC Davis has won 4 out of their last 5 games against UC San Diego.