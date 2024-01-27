Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ UC Davis Aggies

Current Records: UC San Diego 13-7, UC Davis 12-7

How To Watch

What to Know

UC San Diego has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UC San Diego Tritons and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Credit Union Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Thursday, the Tritons escaped with a win against the Highlanders by the margin of a single free throw, 66-65.

Meanwhile, UC Davis had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.7 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Anteaters and snuck past 54-52. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points UC Davis has scored all year.

The Tritons pushed their record up to 13-7 with that win, which was their fifth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Aggies, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: UC San Diego haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.8 turnovers per game. It's a different story for UC Davis, though, as they've been averaging 14.4 turnovers per game. Given UC San Diego's sizeable advantage in that area, UC Davis will need to find a way to close that gap.

UC San Diego is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played UC Davis.

Odds

UC Davis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UC San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UC Davis has won 4 out of their last 5 games against UC San Diego.