Who's Playing
Cal Poly @ UC Davis
Current Records: Cal Poly 7-12; UC Davis 11-8
What to Know
The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-12 against the UC Davis Aggies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Cal Poly and UC Davis will face off in a Big West battle at 6 p.m. ET at University Credit Union Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Mustangs winning the first 82-74 at home and UC Davis taking the second 63-53.
Cal Poly came up short against the UC San Diego Tritons on Thursday, falling 71-64.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for UC Davis as they fell 74-72 to the California Riverside Highlanders on Thursday.
Cal Poly is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California
- Ticket Cost: $24.15
Odds
The Aggies are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
UC Davis have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Cal Poly.
- Mar 08, 2022 - UC Davis 63 vs. Cal Poly 53
- Jan 15, 2022 - Cal Poly 82 vs. UC Davis 74
- Feb 27, 2021 - UC Davis 68 vs. Cal Poly 66
- Feb 26, 2021 - UC Davis 69 vs. Cal Poly 61
- Feb 20, 2020 - UC Davis 77 vs. Cal Poly 62
- Feb 01, 2020 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal Poly 51
- Feb 07, 2019 - UC Davis 63 vs. Cal Poly 53
- Jan 19, 2019 - UC Davis 75 vs. Cal Poly 63
- Feb 15, 2018 - UC Davis 92 vs. Cal Poly 84
- Jan 27, 2018 - UC Davis 80 vs. Cal Poly 56
- Mar 09, 2017 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal Poly 55
- Feb 02, 2017 - Cal Poly 74 vs. UC Davis 70
- Jan 07, 2017 - UC Davis 68 vs. Cal Poly 64
- Feb 18, 2016 - Cal Poly 58 vs. UC Davis 53
- Jan 30, 2016 - UC Davis 66 vs. Cal Poly 52