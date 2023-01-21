Who's Playing

Cal Poly @ UC Davis

Current Records: Cal Poly 7-12; UC Davis 11-8

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs are 3-12 against the UC Davis Aggies since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Cal Poly and UC Davis will face off in a Big West battle at 6 p.m. ET at University Credit Union Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Mustangs winning the first 82-74 at home and UC Davis taking the second 63-53.

Cal Poly came up short against the UC San Diego Tritons on Thursday, falling 71-64.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for UC Davis as they fell 74-72 to the California Riverside Highlanders on Thursday.

Cal Poly is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Center -- Davis, California

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.15

Odds

The Aggies are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

UC Davis have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Cal Poly.